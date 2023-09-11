‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ is the series that belongs to the ‘Star Wars’ multiverse and has been captivating more than one fan of the American franchise. This is a spiritual sequel to ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ that premiered in 2014. The new workhorse that Disney Plus has has already released half of its episodes and is now in chapter 5; However, this will not be the same as the others because it will be released on the giant screen in some countries in the world.

‘Star Wars’ is one of the franchises that has continued for more than two decades, renewing itself and making dramatic appearances that give a twist to the story. If you want to know more about the premiere of chapter 5 of ‘Ahsoka’, continue reading this note and find out more about the premiere.

When is episode 5 of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ released?

Chapter 5 of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ will be available on Disney Plus next Wednesday, September 13. As is usual, the streaming platform will be in charge of launching the fifth part and they would only be three chapters away from the end. For the premiere of this new episode, Mickey’s signing took only a week.

Where to watch episode 5 of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ streaming?

As has been the case since chapter 1, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ will premiere its chapter 5 on the Disney Plus streaming platform, who on this occasion decided to change the premiere schedule. Disney plus advanced six hours, that is, before it released a chapter at 9:00 am, but now it will do so at 3:00 am

What will chapter 5 of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ on Disney Plus be about?

In the last episode, chapter 4, it was seen how Ahsoka and Sabine Wren faced Baylan Skoll and Shin Haiti. The meeting occurred in their search for the map to find Thrawn, but the intrigue in this new chapter will be knowing what will happen to Sabine, who was captured by Morgan. On the other hand, fans have the same question with Ahsoka, who met his former teacher.

Ahsoka Tano is a Jedi who was apprenticed to Anakin Skywalker, who later became Darth Vader. Photo: Disney+

How many episodes does Ahsoka have on Disney Plus?

Chapter 4 that Ahsoka presented to us on September 6 left us with 41 minutes of pure emotions. Well, Hera plays her race for her friends, while the protagonist Sabbine will stand face to face with her enemies.