“The date is in advance” would say the Master Yoda if he were here with us: but he isn’t there and we have to deal with Disney+ which tells us via trailer the early release of the series Star Wars: Ahsoka yet another turning point in the universe of Sith and Jedi. The series is scheduled for next August 23rd.

The series will focus on the homonymous protagonist of the title, grappling with a mystery to unravel, a growing threat that could disrupt the entire galaxy. Star Wars: Ahsoka it will take place chronologically years after the victory of the Rebels over the Empire although we are years before the arrival of Rei and his companions.

The protagonist, Rosario Dawson he has declared:

Being inserted into a universe, a group, a world in which even over the years I can feel that I am part of it is something great, and one that makes me feel grateful.

The characters who will accompany the Ex Jedi in his hunt will be: Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) e Huyang (David Tennant).

Executive producer Jon Favreau (now a veteran of the brand) alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Carrie Beck and Colin Wilson. He closes the scenic stage but not least Dave Filoni, responsible for writing about the screenplay.