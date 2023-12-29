Adam Driver confirmed that he won't come back in future projects of the saga Star Wars with his role as Kylo Renreporting that the character does not seem to be part of current plans and that he has no intention of returning to the scene in this role.
Inside the Smartless podcastthe actor explained something about how he was enlisted in the cast of the new Star Wars trilogy, reporting that it was a very particular experience also because there had not been the possibility of reading a script in advance.
As reported by Driver, at the time of the call from Disney the only thing was to accept or refuse based on some information, without being able to read the script because it could not be made available to the actors, yet.
A sort of leap in the dark
At the time, JJ Abrams he informed the actor of some details, providing the main information about the story to give an idea of what it was about, but Driver's decision was rather instinctive, because there wasn't much to work with at the beginning.
Despite the excellent experience, Driver explained that he does not foresee a return to the Star Wars scenes, certainly not like Kylo Ren: “There are ongoing projects, but not with me, I will no longer be involved”, Driver explained during the podcast, in fact completely denying a possible involvement of himself and Kylo Ren in the future of the Star Wars saga.
