Adam Driver confirmed that he won't come back in future projects of the saga Star Wars with his role as Kylo Renreporting that the character does not seem to be part of current plans and that he has no intention of returning to the scene in this role.

Inside the Smartless podcastthe actor explained something about how he was enlisted in the cast of the new Star Wars trilogy, reporting that it was a very particular experience also because there had not been the possibility of reading a script in advance.

As reported by Driver, at the time of the call from Disney the only thing was to accept or refuse based on some information, without being able to read the script because it could not be made available to the actors, yet.