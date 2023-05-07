According to recent rumors, it would appear to be under development a strategy title set in the Star Wars universe.

As we know Respawn Entertainment And Bit Reactor are working together to develop a strategic Star Wars game. As it turns out, however, it would seem that this may not be the only Star Wars-themed strategy game.

Andy Robinsoneditor of Video Games Chronicle, was the one who launched the indiscretion on Twitter. When asked if the next Star Wars-themed title will be the one developed by Respawn and Bit Reactor, Robinson simply stated that what he was referring to it had not been announced:

Do you know what, I had completely forgotten that one was in production! Bit Reactor and Respawn, right? — Josh West (@origamikid) May 4, 2023

– You know what, I completely forgot one was in production! Bit Reactor and Respawn, right? – What I was thinking about was not announced 😉

Since the aforementioned title it has not been officially announcedit is not clear which team is behind it, when it comes out and especially on which platforms will it be released. Of course we don’t even know if the title really exists.

There have been other real-time strategy video games set in the world of Star Wars, such as Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga And Star Wars: Empire At War. In this sense, therefore, it would not be a first for the iconic franchise created by George Lucas.