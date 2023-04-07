During the Star Wars Celebration 2023 which ended a few hours ago, three new films dedicated to the famous sci-fi franchise have been revealed, which will enrich and close the circle of different events in the general story.

One of these sees the direction entrusted to James Mangold (Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge, Logan – The Wolverine), and will deal with the events chronologically placed before the other events that we know well, more precisely during Dawn of the Jedi (to have a clear view of the various eras, we have explained everything in a dedicated article).

We still don’t know exactly what this new film will deal with, but in all probability we will be faced with the real birth of the Jedi Orderwith even the possibility of seeing some well-known faces return.

More will likely be revealed in the coming weeks, and for now we only have confirmation that LucasFilm is aiming for a theatrical release of the film in 2025.

We remind you that in addition to this film, dedicated to the origin of everything, two other films have been announced: one dedicated to Rey and the birth of the New Jedi Order, and one that will focus on New Republiccompleting the vein of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, etc.