During the Star Wars Celebration 2023 which took place today, three new films dedicated to the iconic franchise were revealed to the public, with great joy, which will enrich and close the circle of several events in the overall history of Star Wars.

One of them is the film entrusted to Dave Filoni as a director (already directing other products of the Star Wars saga, such as The Mandalorian or The Bad Batch), and will close and connect the dots of all the other series that are released on the Disney+ digital platform.

What we have seen so far are in fact interconnected stories, with characters who meet during their adventures.

This film will therefore be placed in thehe was from the New Republic (here our article that tells you about the various eras), as opposed to the other two that have been announced, which will respectively be placed in the first and last era.

These two are the film dedicated to the Dawn of the Jedi, directed by James Mangold, and the film which will instead be dedicated to Rey, who will create the New Jedi Order in the homonymous era, this one which will have Sharmeen Obaid-Shinoy in the director’s chair.