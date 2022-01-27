Star Wars 1313 come back to be seen with another unreleased gameplay videothis time starring Boba Fett in a spectacular section of the game with exploration and chases, which once again demonstrates how this project really had great potential.

In the footage we see Boba Fett walking the streets of a city that could be Coruscant and then engaging in a Chase on roofs and buildings, showing various panoramas and settings, and then concluding with a study section on prototypes of 3D models and animations with the application of physics.

The video was published by the YouTube channel The Vault, which specializes in searching for documents and materials on titles related to LucasFilm and obviously it is a video based on a incomplete version of the game, having been canceled in the course of development.

Recall that Star Wars 1313 was announced in the distant E3 2012 and was to be a third-person action based on an unpublished story of Star Wars, but using characters and historical settings of the saga. After showing himself in some videos and images, the project was canceled with the closure of the LucasArts division by Disney, putting an end to this mysterious but promising project.

The legacy of a third-person single player game on the series in question was then taken up by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, demonstrating how the concept was very valid. Although the video in question is clearly of an unfinished product, as evidenced by some missing details and parts still in the works, Star Wars 1313 was very promising.