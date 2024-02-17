Star Trucker – who needs a mountain view when you've got the whole of space?

Look, I certainly wouldn't call myself a trucking nerd – I'm not even sure I could tell the difference between a carburetor and a carbonara – but I do like to trucks. American Truck Simulator has long been my equivalent of one of those mindfulness apps that whisper gently evocative nonsense to you in the dead of night; a world of seductively monotonous rhythms and repetitions set against a soothing soundtrack of engine drones and indicating clicks. And for the eyes, the majesty of nature: lakes, mountains, forests (or at least a decent enough facsimile of it), sprawling from hard shoulders to sky. So imagine my delight when I stumbled across Star Trucker – all that calm and the most expansive natural view of all: space!

Star Truckers Developer: Monster and Monster

Monster and Monster Publisher: Raw Fury

Raw Fury Platform: Played on PC

Played on PC Availability: Out TBC 2024 (Steam)

Ordinarily, these X meets Y comparisons feel a little trite, but in Star Trucker's case – going on the evidence of its newly released Steam Next Fest demo, at least – you're going to struggle to find a more apt description than 'American Truck Simulator in space'. This is big rig cargo hauling on an interstellar scale, a stately back-and-forth between pick-up and drop-off set against an ever-shifting canvas of shimmering nebulae and screen-filling worlds.

For all its fanciful sci-fi flavour, though, Star Trucker plays the whole thing surprisingly straight, grounding its slightly ridiculous high-concept premise in the minutia of the mundane. Which isn't to say it doesn't have bags of personality – this is the far-flung future by way of Route 66, with an ever-present country and western twang on your radio, an incessant southern drawl on your CB, and just enough quaint Americana to give the endless void a distantly familiar sense of place – but its eye is firmly on the road, not on the stars.



Here's a brisk overview of Star Trucker's cargo job loop.Watch on YouTube

Its delivery loop is a reassuringly familiar one, cosmic displacement aside: fuel up, pick a job – perhaps a one-stop hop or a long-distance haul – load up your cargo then ease into the old routine, tracing signs along highways, keeping an eye on the clock, and ensuring property destruction stays at a minimum until you reach your goal. Only here, the highways are soaring helixes of hi-tech barriers and bobbing road lights, hazards are wayward meteorites and hurting space detritus, and junctions are warp portals capable of catapulting you between systems with the sort of dazzling light show that George Lucas would make proud.

Honestly, if all Star Trucker had to offer was a couple of striking galactic vistas and some pleasingly zen-like cargo hauling, I'd be perfectly happy – but developer Monster and Monster takes the sim side of things quite a bit further, giving you space legs and chucking in a sort of tactile, Jalopy-esque vehicle management layer. Your cockpit is an analog hardware dream, the kind of video game space that immediately makes you wish you could feel it in VR. It's got buttons and switches and levers galore – even a CB radio where you can natter to fellow truckers using RPG-style conversation trees, of all things – but your most consistently useful tools are the two monochrome screens flanking your perfectly, bulbously cushioned chair.