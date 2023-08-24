In the video we see some sections of the actual game, which presents itself as a decidedly particular experience: it is in fact a sort of simulation of a space truck driver.

The game was announced at the last Future Games Show, so it’s appropriate to find it in this situation.

Star Truckers returned to show itself during the Future Games Show 2023, with a new trailer which showed different stages of gameplay of the game, as well as announcing a exit period fixed for the year 2024, awaiting further clarifications.

Space truck driver simulation

This doesn’t just mean having to make deliveries in space between one planet and another, but it means it guide a spaceship in the shape of a space truck.

As we had also seen in the first trailer, Star Trucker puts us driving a vehicle very similar to a truckbut with the ability to travel in space between planets.

This entails a series of consequences, between the particular driving system and the general management of the vehicle which requires various more or less programmed actions from the player. All placed in some sort of transport managementwith the complications arising from the cosmic setting.

Star Trucker is expected to arrive in 2024 but does not yet have a precise release date, so we are waiting for more information in this regard, but in the meantime there is enough material to keep it in consideration for its particularities.