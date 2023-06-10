Star Truckers was announced with a trailer at the Future Games Show 2023 and it is a very particular game, given that it is to all intents and purposes a “space truck driver” simulation.

It’s all about customizing and managing a real one space truckwith aspects very similar to those of current trucking and others that instead have to do with star travel.

We therefore find ourselves putting together the best and most efficient parts for our space travel, managing the mechanical/technological part and the part more inherent to trade.

It also seems that there is still one behind it history, therefore Star Trucker will also have a narrative substratum to explain the particular situation in which we find ourselves. Based on what is visible in the gameplay trailer, it seems that the game is set to driving in first person and managing various other aspects of our interstellar vehicle.

Star Trucker is expected to arrive in 2024 on PCwaiting for more precise information on the release date of this very special hybrid simulation, developed by the Monster and Monster team.