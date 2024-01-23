Home page World

Sandra Sporer

The 73-year-old actor Gary Graham, known for his various roles in Star Trek, died on Monday (January 22) of a heart attack. © David Edwards/MediaPunch/IMAGO

Actor Gary Graham, 73, died on Monday (January 22). His ex-wife posted a touching farewell message on social media.

Spokane – Gary Graham was known to many through his involvement in various Star Trek series. For example, he played the role of Tanis in Star Trek: Voyager. And in Star Trek: Renegades he appeared as Ragnar. However, the final curtain fell for the 73-year-old actor on Monday. Like his wife opposite Hollywood Reporter Graham died of a heart attack at a hospital in Spokane, Washington on Monday (January 22).

Gary Graham dies of a heart attack at the age of 73

The actor's death prompted his first wife, Susan Lavelle, to post a poignant farewell message on Facebook. In it, she asks, among other things, to pray for her daughter during this difficult time “as she navigates this thing called grief.”

In her post, she described Graham as “funny, with a sarcastic sense of humor, but kind” and also said he was “so proud of his daughter Haylee.” Her last wish to her ex-husband: “Fly high into the sky!”

There was also great online sympathy for the death of Gary Graham

Many people are also mourning Graham online. For example, a Twitter user wrote in a post about the 73-year-old's death: “I met him years ago. He wasn't that old, was he? Another Trek actor who rose to the stars.” Another comment reads: “He was my favorite after Spock. The guy played his role perfectly. I'm sure he was great in his other worlds too. I hope he died peacefully and surrounded by his family.”

“Thoughts and prayers with his family,” wrote a third. Many simply express their condolences with a simple “Rest in Peace” or remember Graham's many roles, both within the Star Trek universe and outside. (sp)