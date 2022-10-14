Dramatic Labs has decided to postpone the release of Star Trek: Resurgence until April 2023. In a statement posted on Twitter, the studio acknowledges that while “production has progressed steadily throughout the summer, we have decided to move the release date beyond 2022”. This delay will allow them to “give the game a final level of polish and create a truly immersive Star Trek experience.”

“Our love and admiration for Star Trek are instrumental in this decision. We are proud of what we have achieved so far and this continues to be a passion project for all of us here. We are incredibly grateful – and thrilled – to have been able to work in a universe that means so much to so many people.“.

The narrative adventure set in the popular universe created by Gene Roddenberry, announced at the latest edition of The Game Awards, was scheduled for this year, with versions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC .



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



The game will show the story from the point of view of two characters (First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineer Carter Diaz), set after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation and with gameplay consisting of playable cinematic sequences.

The latter shouldn’t surprise too much considering Dramatic Labs was founded by Kevin Bruner, the co-founder and former head of Telltale Games, and has around twenty former Telltale employees in its ranks.

Source: Eurogamer