Star Trek: Resurgence comes out 23rd May for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and on PC via the Epic Games Store, Dramatic Labs announced.

Star Trek: Resurgence is a Telltale-style narrative game set shortly after the Star Trek: The Next Generation’s timeline (that’s the show with Picard, Riker and Troi etc). Here’s the official blurb:

“A uprising worker threatens the tenuous peace between two alien civilizations, and Starfleet is forced to intervene. Players experience the conflict and larger mystery from two key perspectives. The USS RESOLUTE’s First Officer Jara Rydek is part of the diplomatic envoy led by Ambassador Spock that’s tasked with finding a resolution – and uncovering the ultimate source of this tense situation.

“Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz highlights how the mission plays out from the lower decks, caught up in the events in his own unique way. Throughout the gripping story, players can interact with the Star Trek universe like never before, with moments of authentic action and critical decisions that shape the broader narrative in subtle and unexpected ways.”

Dramatic Labs, if you’re unfamiliar, was founded by controversial former Telltale Games boss Kevin Bruner (who was accused of “cultivating a culture of fear” while at the now-defunct studio in a Verge report dated 2018), and includes around 20 former Telltale employees.