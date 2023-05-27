Star Trek: Resurgence was welcomed by international press with votes Fair: One very good rating, the rest in the 7/10 area although it’s a very well told story, which should be what counts for a narrative-driven adventure.

Noisy Pixels – 8

Destructoids – 7.5

PC Gamer – 7.3

Wccftech – 7

Shacknews – 7

GameSpace – 7

IGN-7

Available since last Tuesday on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Star Trek: Resurgence seems to be suffering from too many technical problemsaccording to the reviews, but as mentioned the heart of the experience appears solid.

Some newspapers, in particular, talk about how the contribution of the former Telltale Games gave the tie-in the typical atmosphere of the Californian team’s episodic adventures, all combined with great respect for the sci-fi saga.