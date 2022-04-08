It seems that the announcement of Star Trek: Prodigy Supernova is anticipated by a photo. Yes, the titleor dedicated to the famous series of motion pictures should be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and eighth generation consoles: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The news of the announcement was anticipated by the Twitter account TrekCore, a fan of the series who is looking forward to playing Star Trek: Prodigy Supernova, as well as many others. The user managed to get a picture of the game not yet announced at the Star Trek Chicago conventionand stated that the title is developed by Outright Games. Which is not something that impossible, since the developers have also dealt with games based on My Little Pony, Fast & Furious and Hotel Transylvania and many others.

The first big #StarTrekCHI surprise is out! STAR TREK: PRODIGY – SUPERNOVA is a new game coming to PC, XboX, PS4 / PS5, and Nintendo Switch from @Outright_Games More details said to arrive in May.#StarTrek #startrekprodigy pic.twitter.com/tYKbI0Tfoz – TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) April 7, 2022

For now the developers have not made it known if this image really belongs to their game or not. For the moment we only know that the title was supposed to be announced in May of this year, so there would be only a month to reveal. This gives reason to think that that image really belongs to Star Trek: Prodigy Supernova and not to other projects related to the world of Star Wars. So, to find out what lies behind that simple image you will only have to wait a month.

Not many Star Trek titles have reached those platforms. Suffice it to say that the latest title to arrive on Nintendo Switch dates back to 2007. Yes, we are referring to Star Trek: Conquest, made by Bethesda. Another title dedicated to the film series is Star Trek: Resurgence, under development by Dramatic Labs, which has some former Telltale developers in its ranks, but this time it will not reach the hybrid console of the Great N. Indeed. will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.