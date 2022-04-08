Star Trek: Picard, TV series distributed in Italy by Amazon Prime Video and now in its third and final season, could enrich its narrative arc with a dedicated film. The adventures of Jean-Luc Picard, therefore, would not end here.

After all, the second season of this very popular and popular series came out only a month ago, but it has already been announced by many that the third will be the last and would closeas mentioned, the narrative arc dedicated to the figure of Admiral Picard. A film, at this point, would not only continue it but would enrich it with new events and exciting stories.

The rumor was relaunched by the GiantFreakingRobot portal, which has collected information from a very reliable source. Indeed, it would be the Paramount production company to work on the film.

However, it should be remembered that since these are unofficial information, we cannot take these rumors for certain. We must, therefore, take this rumor with a grain of salt and treat it, precisely, as such. The project would seem very interesting and intriguing, but practically nothing is known about it.

In any case, this well-informed source talks about a movie that would come out after season 3 of Star Trek: Picard. And the film, as mentioned, would already be in the works. A little ahead of the times, taking into account that season 2 (our review here) of the series was released in the United States this year.

In any case, a project of this type would make perfect sense from the point of view of the franchise. Meanwhile, the story of this character presented back in 1987 would run out and, secondly, the actor who plays Picard, that is Patrick Stewart, has reached the ripe old age of 82..

After seven seasons of The Next Generation and four feature films, in addition to the series dedicated to him, it would be time to retire peacefully and quietly. In short, we will see what will happen and we will look forward to the arrival of the third season of this product.