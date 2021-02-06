Star Trek Online players have gathered in-game to pay tribute to Christopher Plummer, the legendary Canadian actor who died aged 91 this week.

The Oscar winner was perhaps best-known for playing Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, but he famously starred as Klingon General Chang in the 1991 film Star Trek 6: The Undiscovered Country.

Plummer reprised the role of Chang for the 2000 video game Star Trek: Klingon Academy, which explained how his character lost an eye. The video below shows the intro to the game:

Players are currently gathering at the various memorials located within Star Trek Online (the game’s memorial plaques pay tribute to the cast and crew of the Star Trek series and films). Redditor Lars2510 took to the Star Trek Online sub to post a screenshot of a gathering at the Klingon homeworld Qo’noS:

Here’s a screenshot from redditor ReeseKaine, posted to Imgur, of another gathering at Qo’noS:

Twitter user Grumpy Old Nord posted screenshots of a gathering at the memorial on Deep Space Nine:

In honor of the passing of the great Christopher Plummer, we gathered at the memorial on DS9 to pay tribute to one of the greatest Klingon warriors. pic.twitter.com/HdEYyJCxKy – Grumpy Old Nord (@GrumpyOldNord) February 6, 2021

Players are also creating characters in Chang’s image:

The official Star Trek Online Twitter page also paid tribute to the late Plummer:

In the hands of a lesser actor, General Chang might have been a stereotype, a one note character. But Christopher Plummer brought a gravitas and a respect to the man that defined Klingons for ages to come. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AwCr7ESy1a – Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) February 5, 2021

Tributes poured in from the world of Star Trek following Plummer’s death. George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in the original series and movies, called the actor a “giant of stage and screen”.

The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for? Beginners.? He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021

And William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original series, said “I am so sad to lose him.”

A gentleman whose name is Christopher Plummer died today. He was what I call a friend. What is the definition of a friend? Somebody you know intimately whose every breath and every thought that is so much like yours or can a friend be someone whose life is … pic.twitter.com/VodBKXm5Uz – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2021