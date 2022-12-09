Mexico.- Technology is undoubtedly advancing by leaps and bounds, such as the 3d print that we have only seen in science fiction series like star trek.
star trek it was a television series about space, where they used fictional technology, however, some ideas have already become reality.
The Star Trek Replicator It was a machine that “printed” food by voice command, but this is now possible thanks to 3D printing.
We recommend you read:
The 3D Systems company is dedicated to the sale of printers that can produce 3D objects with “light”.
Through Sicnova’s YouTube account, we can see how the laser printing process works to create aircraft fuel injectors and complex components.
Do they invite you to surf? Melted ice rink in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, goes viral
Carlos Narvaes, a graduate of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters in the Sociology degree of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), who has carried out school research on issues of insecurity. I have taken diploma courses in security, violence and quality of life, where I have learned about different theoretical perspectives and these are the topics that I like to work on and that have caught my attention the most. I started my career as a web reporter at DEBATE since 2018 working on police, political and viral content topics. I especially cover news regarding Mexico City and the State of Mexico, I keep abreast of the conferences of the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum and I also follow distances from dependencies to keep up to date with the facts. I have followed news like the
see more
Leave a Reply