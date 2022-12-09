Mexico.- Technology is undoubtedly advancing by leaps and bounds, such as the 3d print that we have only seen in science fiction series like star trek.

star trek it was a television series about space, where they used fictional technology, however, some ideas have already become reality.

The Star Trek Replicator It was a machine that “printed” food by voice command, but this is now possible thanks to 3D printing.

The 3D Systems company is dedicated to the sale of printers that can produce 3D objects with “light”.

Through Sicnova’s YouTube account, we can see how the laser printing process works to create aircraft fuel injectors and complex components.