Star Trek: Endless was shown by Paradox Interactive with a first gameplay trailers which clarifies the strategic mechanics of the game, while at the same time the requirements system to make it run better.

Presented a few days ago, Star Trek: Infinite will use the same structure seen in Stellaris, pur simplified and optimized to fit the characteristics of this intellectual property.

Set decades before the events of Star Trek: The Next Generationthe game will throw us into the middle of the conflict between the factions of the Federation, the Romulan Empire, the Klingon Empire and the Cardassian Union.

We talked about the system requirements:

Star Trek: Infinite, minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3 530, AMD FX 6350

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 460, AMD HD 5870

Memory: 4GB RAM

Storage: 9GB of space required

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64bit

Star Trek: Infinite, recommended requirements