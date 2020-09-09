Are you able to imagine it has been 509 lengthy days since the final episode of “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 2? However concern not, for “Star Trek” Day immediately (Sept. 8) — which celebrates 54 years for the reason that present’s authentic iteration premiered — CBS has rewarded our endurance with what each “Star Trek” fan has been ready for … a brand new, full trailer for Discovery’s third season.

“We traveled into the long run,” Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced) narrates over flashback photos from the final episode of season 2. “9 hundred and thirty years. A one-way journey, no going again.”

At this level, we see that the USS Discovery has crash-landed on a planet’s floor.

As Burnham struggles to ascent a rocky summit, a pc voice tells us that we have reached the 12 months 3188. It seems as if Burnham has taken off her surroundings go well with and is utilizing it as an exterior synthetic intelligence (AI) hyperlink up … or one thing of that nature.

Associated: The ten greatest ‘Star Trek’ episodes of all time

The Discovery joins the Enterprise-D and Voyager as being the one Federation starships to have crashed. (Picture credit score: CBS All Entry)

“Is there life right here, wherever?!” she asks the person interface with a tinge of panic.

“A number of life indicators detected,” the pc replies; Burnham screams with reduction.

We then hear the voice of Lt. Saru (Doug Jones). “We’re fully disconnected,” he says. “However, we’re additionally collectively,” he provides as we see scenes of a distraught crew seeking to consolation one another.

Associated: What Makes a ‘Star Trek’ Fan? Costumed Trekkies Share Tales

Subsequent, we get a glimpse of Cleveland Booker (David Ajala) as he says to Burnham, “You are not from round these elements … The Federation largely collapsed after ‘The Burn.'” Naturally, Burnham gasps. “What was ‘The Burn,'” she asks.

“‘The Burn’ was the day the galaxy took a tough left,” he replies, and we begin to see photos of chaos and destruction on planets and with ships out in area.

“The Federation wasn’t nearly ships,” Burnham says. “The Federation is its individuals.”

All of a sudden we see a completely new character speaking to Saru. “I’ve all the time believed you had been on the market, someplace,” they are saying. “That we had been a part of the Federation, it doesn’t matter what.”

Reconfiguring the photo voltaic matrix in parallel for endothermic propulsion, did the trick. Group hug everybody. (Picture credit score: CBS All Entry)

We then discover ourselves in engineering with Lt. Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Cmdr. Reno (Tig Notaro), Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) and a brand new crew member, joking about dysfunction being an important a part of the Discovery staff.

Again on the planet, Booker has his shirt off and is hanging out with Burnham as she explains that there was no different approach to escape besides time journey.

Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) explodes onto the display screen and seems to be severely beating an unknown particular person performed by actor Jake Weber (“U-571,” “Pushing Tin,” “Homeland”). We additionally see Discovery utilizing the spore drive, so evidently that is nonetheless operational.

“All of us need a future that issues,” Burnham says. “The Federation gave us the assets and the mandate to unravel the most important and most troublesome issues within the galaxy.”

That appears like an Andorian on the appropriate and will that be a sphere-builder on the left? (Picture credit score: CBS All Entry)

Together with photos of Stamets and Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz) holding palms and the command crew having fun with a bunch hug within the shuttlebay, it’s clear that unity, togetherness and help are massive themes in Season 3. (Aren’t they in each season? Granted, it is a barely totally different situation.)

We additionally see new-looking lifeforms and presumably an Andorian, plus attention-grabbing alien shantytowns just like the one on Qo’noS that we noticed within the finale of the primary season “Will You Take My Hand?” (S01, E15).

As showrunner Alex Kurtzman has mentioned on quite a few events, with this season being set to date forward sooner or later, it is not constrained by pre-existing “Star Trek” canon. Plus, there are undeniably plot similarities to Gene Roddenberry’s different, lesser-known sci-fi sequence “ Andromeda .”

Nonetheless, with Season 4 already formally in pre-production , it appears unlikely that the USS Discovery will keep within the 12 months 3188 past the top of this third season.

New episodes of “ Star Trek: The Decrease Decks ” air on Thursdays on CBS All Entry. “Star Trek: Discovery” season 3 premieres on October 15. Earlier seasons of “Discovery” and “Picard” are at present out there on CBS All Entry and Netflix and Amazon exterior the US.