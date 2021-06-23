American actress Joanne Linvillea, who played a Romulan commander in the series Star trek He died at the age of 93, last Sunday, in the city of Los Angeles.

Joanne was born in the rural town of Bakersfield, California, on January 15, 1928. The Stark Trek star also landed her first role in the film Copper Gorge. After that he worked on other films such as Dynasty, Charlie’s Angels, Colombo and Hawaii 5.0.

The last job the actress did was in 2016, where she appeared in an episode of ‘Starship Excelsior’. After passing through the acting world, Joanne dedicated herself to teaching and created an acting school called Stella Adler Academy, which was named after her teacher, Stella Adler.

The aforementioned school spoke after his death and dedicated a heartfelt message to him. “His classes were a sacred place, an exciting adventure, a challenge, an opportunity to reach unimaginable depths at work, a life-changing experience,” the post reads.

Finally, the well-known actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, also gave his heartfelt message. “Joanne was my teacher and one of the most important people in my life to grow as an actor and as a person,” he said.

Star Trek, latest news:

