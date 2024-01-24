Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Press Split

“Star Trek” actor Gary Graham dies at the age of 73. His ex-wife and daughter remember him via Facebook.

Washington – The famous US actor Gary Graham is dead. He died unexpectedly at the age of 73. Graham became known to a wide audience through his role as “Soval” in the television series “Star Trek: Enterprise”, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. There he played the ambassador of the alien Vulcan people from 2001 to 2005. His ex-wife Susan Lavelle now shared touching words via Facebook.

Gary Graham suffers cardiac arrest at 73

Like Gary Graham's wife Becky Graham told the magazine Hollywood Reporter announced on Tuesday (January 23rd), the actor died on Monday, January 22nd at a hospital in Spokane, West Coast Washington state. According to them, the cause of death was cardiac arrest. She was apparently at her husband's side at the time of death.

Gary Graham died unexpectedly at the age of 73. © Janice Ogata/MediaPunch/IMAGO

Other well-known productions with Gary Graham:

“Star Trek: Enterprise”

“Alien Nation”

“Spacecop LA” (original title “Alien Nation”)

Guest appearance “Star Trek: Voyager”

“Star Trek: Of Gods And Me”

“Prelude to Axanar”

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

“The death was so sudden”: Wife and ex-wife honor Star Trek star Gary Graham on Facebook

Graham was married three times and had a daughter named Haylee. Their mother Susan Lavelle now shared some photos and farewell words on hers Facebook-Account. “We are completely devastated, especially our daughter Haylee. His wife Becky was at his side.” She continues: “I met Gary when I was just 20 years old. […] Gary was funny, had a sarcastic sense of humor but was kind, fought for what he believed in, was a devout Christian and was very proud of his daughter Haylee.”

The sudden death hits the family deeply. “The death was so sudden, please pray for our daughter as she navigates this thing called grief. Fly high in the sky, Gar! “Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me with acting, my love of horses and especially our daughter,” Lavelle mourns.

Fans and daughter mourn Star Trek actor

Many fans expressed their condolences in her post. “I enjoyed watching him over many years. He was a born actor, for sure. God bless you and your family,” writes one user. For example, another fan added: “This breaks my heart! It doesn't seem that long ago that we were just talking on the phone. My prayers for you, Haylee and Becky!”

Daughter Haylee Graham adds in her own post on Facebook added: “Gary Graham was a star to so many, but most of all he was a star to me. The world loved him, but most of all we loved him. Thank you for everything you have been to me.”

Also on January 23rd, music producer Frank Farian, who produced stars like Boney M. and Milli Vanilli, died. Former companions and fans mourn the star.