In Moscow, “star” plastic surgeon Otari Gogiberidze died from the consequences of COVID-19, reported “Izvestia” ex-wife of Dr. Jan Laputin.

“After suffering from COVID-19 in February, he recovered for a very long time, and, unfortunately, died today,” Laputina confirmed the death of her ex-husband.

Gogiberidze was a candidate of medical sciences, a plastic surgeon with 28 years of experience, a member of the European Confederation of Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetic Surgery, a certified international trainer for working with American fixation boards for modeling and rejuvenating facial plastic surgery. Known for working with domestic show business stars.

Earlier, singer Slava accused the famous Russian surgeon Timur Khaidarov of unsuccessful breast surgery.