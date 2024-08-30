Stylist Erlich calls wool coats and hats eternally fashionable items for autumn

Star stylist Christina Erlich has named the ever-fashionable clothes for autumn. Her comment is quoted Page Six.

According to the specialist, it is preferable to buy a classic jacket, hat and long coat for this time of year. “A good wool coat is a must for autumn. I recommend giving preference to neutral tones and colors, such as black and brown, since they can be combined with almost any image,” the interlocutor of the publication noted.

The expert also advised adding midi skirts and items with a noticeable print to your wardrobe. Among the latter, for example, a leopard coat, polka-dot trousers and pumps with a floral pattern.

