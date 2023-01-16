Home page World

From: Luis Teschner

A star restaurant shows a particularly unusual dessert creation on TikTok. The video reaches an audience of millions, but the reactions are critical.

Girona, Spain – When you go to El Celler de Can Roca, you expect nothing less than the best food in the world. The Catalan restaurant has had a maximum of three Michelin stars since 2009 and was named the best restaurant in the world by the British magazine Restaurant Magazine in 2013 and 2015. For fans of luxurious cuisine, a visit to El Celler de Can Roca is considered an unforgettable experience.

On too tik tok the restaurant recently caused a stir. A video shows a dessert reaching the table (partly) flying. A small cloud of foam hovers over a conventional plate, which holds most of the dessert, then comes to a halt over the table and slowly drips down onto the food. But the broad TikTok audience, who is not familiar with the trials and tribulations of star cuisine, is not enthusiastic.

Restaurant serves unusual dessert creation – but TikTok is not enthusiastic

Connoisseurs identify the dessert as a celebrity from the house of El Celler de Can Roca called “Rainforest”. According to a testimonial from Gourmet portal Sternefresser.de trumpet hornhorn mushroom ice cream with pine honey, cocoa leaves, trumpet hornet and pine dust. According to a report by the Italian gourmet magazine, the cloud of foam exists identitagolosis from a mushroom distillate that now drips down and completes the meal.

Dessert chef Jordi Rocasan tells us on Instagram about the history of the origin of the special dessert that allows real rain in miniature format on the plate. The foam cloud was developed in a cooperation between Rocasan and the Plat Institute of Augmented Gastronomy: the foam is mixed with helium and learns to fly.

Flying cloud of foam in the starred restaurant: TikTok is not enthusiastic

While most of the guests at a meal at El Celler de Can Roca fall into a storm of enthusiasm, the reaction to the video on TikTok is rather restrained. On the contrary, many users can do very little with the rainforest dessert. Over 12,000 comments are collected under the video, here is a selection:

“Yeah… bath foam with nothing in the plate… super yummy!”

“Waiter, my dessert just flew away.”

“Rich people are always looking for ways to throw their money away.”

“That’s a fee of €398.95”

One user sums up what El Celler de Can Roca is all about: “It’s funny or not, but when you’re eating out for that much money, you’re not doing it for the sake of a cheeseburger, you’re doing it for the experience.” Whether you view the controversial dessert as ultimately decadent or impressively innovative is up to you.

TikTok is not enthusiastic about the flying bath foam at El Celler de Can Roca © Photo: Screenshot/TikTok/matadornetwork

One thing is clear: the professional audience celebrates the Catalan restaurant, while TikTok users find the whole thing rather unnecessary and ridiculous. By the way: A menu including wine costs around 300 euros per person. Reservations are not easy to come by as you can only book at midnight on the first of every month. A musician who kisses fans on stage also caused a stir on TikTok. (loud)