Star +, the new streaming service from The Walt Disney Company Latin America, for general entertainment and sports aimed at the adult audience that will be launched next August 31, presents 66 new original content created in and for Latin America.

The proposal expands the commitment to talent communities throughout the region, adding more than 130 projects in various Latin American countries and at different stages of production for their streaming platforms. Disney + and Star +. Thus, Star + subscribers will be able to access original stories for all tastes, fiction and non-fiction, starring the most renowned artists in the region, exploring the hottest topics in Latin American culture in the tone of drama, comedy, dramatic comedy, thriller, biopic and docu-reality.

Damian Alcázar in It was not my fault. Photo: Star +

In addition, they will have access to the complete collection of successful original film and TV productions, the fruit of the work of the team of The Walt Disney Company Latin America sustained for more than 2 decades together with dozens of renowned production houses in the region.

“We joined the most prestigious local production companies and expanded the presence of talent in the region to create fiction stories and non-fiction stories on issues and problems specific to our region. Thus, at this time, 66 original productions are in different stages of realization in the main markets of the Latin territory that, added to those of Disney +, exceed 130 productions in which the company is currently working ”, expressed Diego Lerner, president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

With a vast cast of more than 130 actresses and actors of trajectory, coming from 8 countries of the region, in Star + there will be genres, talents and stories for each subscriber. Dramas include titles such as: Santa Evita, It wasn’t my fault, Impuros (season 3), Limbo… until I decide, The Cry of the Butterflies and December 2001, a series about the history of the end of slavery in Brazil.

Nicolás Furtado in Impuros 3. Photo: Star +

In comedies we will see El galán. The TV changed, he did not; The protectors; Mask against Knight; How To Be a Carioca; Alternative therapy; The Keeper, Planners, Fine Arts. Thrillers feature Insânia, Primetime; and in biopics Pancho Villa. The Centaur of the North; Or Rei da TV; Coppola, the representative (series about the story of María Bonita) and Ringo.

Natalia Oreiro in Evita. Photo: Star +

Finally, docu-realites the new season of Bios. Lives that marked yours, a documentary series that explores the life and work of the most prominent personalities of the Latin American artistic and sports scene, delving into the intimacy of the protagonists through in-depth interviews, testimonies from their intimate and unpublished circle archive footage. The new episodes are dedicated to: Andrés Calamaro, Mercedes Sosa, Aterciopelados, Titãs and Os Paralamas do Sucesso; the ex-footballer and coach Hugo Sanchez; and the actress Sofia Vergara. In turn, a new season of the original production is in development. Airport Alert which follows the task of the security forces in the most important airports in the world.