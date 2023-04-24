The American news channel Fox News Media has ended its collaboration with conservative news presenter Tucker Carlson after six years. “We thank him for his service to the network,” Fox News Media said.

There is no successor yet, his program will have temporary rotating presenters. Carlson was a pro-Trump commentator for Fox News and managed to attract a huge audience. He was controversial because of his statements about race relations and LGBTQ rights, among other things.

Libel case

The sudden "divorce" follows a lawsuit in which Fox News Media and its parent company Fox Corporation settled with the plaintiff, Dominion Votings Systems, for more than 700 million euros ($787.5 million). The company claimed to have suffered great damage from claims made, including on Carlson's show, that Dominion's vote-counting machines were flawed and misused to skew the results in favor of former President Donald Trump's Democratic opponent, current President Joe. Biden, to make it come true.

According to Dominion, Fox News engaged in defamation with Carlson and his editors on shows. Slander is legally stating untruths about someone, knowing that it is not true.

With the settlement, Fox News avoided a lawsuit in which all dirty laundry would be on the street. The US had already warmed up to testimonies under oath from media magnate Rupert Murdoch, the wealthy owner of the parent company of the channel, among others. Provocative opinion makers such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity may also have had to testify.

With the settlement, Fox News avoided a lawsuit in which all dirty laundry would be on the street. The US had already warmed up to testimonies under oath from media magnate Rupert Murdoch, the wealthy owner of the parent company of the channel, among others. Provocative opinion makers such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity may also have had to testify.

It became clear from internal communications that the makers of Fox News knew full well that the stories about election fraud were nonsense. Tucker Carlson, for example, an influential commentator, wrote in a message about Trump's lawyer insisting that votes had been rigged: "Sidney Powell is lying." Carlson was a sympathizer of Trump on TV, but had very different ideas behind the scenes. "I hate him passionately," Carlson texted about the former president shortly before the storming of the Capitol.

Carlson’s last program was on April 21, the company said in a statement.

