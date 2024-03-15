Home page politics

Christian Sturgeon

One is, the other wants to become US President against: Joe Biden and Donald Trump © dpa

In the USA, celebrities and influencers also play a role in the election campaign. Joe Rogan knows who he prefers. But what does Taylor Swift do?

Washington, DC – In the USA the election campaign is already in full swing. The Area codes of the parties have been more or less ticked off, the candidates have basically already been decided. Joe Biden and Donald Trump will be at the US election fight again for entry into the White House in November.

Once again this year there is a close race between the Democrats and the republican expected. Polls currently see Trump ahead, but a lot can still happen in the coming months. Besides, could independent candidates like Robert Kennedy Jr. or Cornel West will have a significant influence on the presidential election.

Trump and Biden are hoping for prominent support in the US election

One thing is therefore important for all candidates. They hope for as much celebrity help as possible. Most recently, Kennedy caused a stir when he appeared in a… Interview with the TV station CNN brought football star (and conspiracy theorist) Aaron Rodgers and ex-Minnesota governor (and former professional wrestler) Jesse Ventura into play as possible candidates for vice president.

It is not yet clear who will be Trump's “running mate”. But verbal support from prominent sources is not entirely unimportant in the election campaign. This is where Joe Rogan has excelled. While the star podcaster previously wanted nothing to do with Trump, he is now apparently at his side – or at least he thinks he is better than his opponent. “I would much rather vote for Trump than Biden,” Rogan said on his show “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Biden is old and worn out, the 56-year-old added, and everyone knows that.

Podcaster Joe Rogan, here as a moderator at a martial arts event, is supporting Donald Trump in the US election campaign. © IMAGO/Louis Grasse / SPP

In fact, the age of the president plays a major role in the US election. This is what a survey by… New York Times, 73 percent of respondents believe Biden, at 81, is “too old” to lead the government. Joe Rogan had already presented this quite drastically in his own way in an interview in August 2023: “Trump is running against a dead man.”

Will Taylor Swift end up supporting Joe Biden in the US election?

And who does Joe Biden hope to get prominent help from? Especially through his politics War in Israel Biden has recently lost support among younger people. Loud New York Times Biden's team has now started talking to celebrities and influencers about possible support on social media. The biggest name is of course Taylor Swift.

The singer has enormous influence among her fans and has around 283 million followers on the Instagram platform (Biden has 17 million). On the Forbes-List Swift recently came in fifth place among the world's most influential women. The magazine chose 2023 Time her as Person of the Year. In fact, conspiracy theories are already circulating in the USA, that Biden and Swift are secretly cooperating. At a Interview with the broadcaster NBC Biden then jokingly joined the chorus and said the matter was “secret.” (cs)