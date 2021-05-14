As if you couldn’t have enough to pay Netflix, Spotify, PlayStation Plus / Xbox Games Pass and any other television service, as of August 31 it will arrive in Latin America Star Plus.

What is it Star Plus? In short, all that was of Fox but with another name and where we will have all the seasons of the Simpson. It must be remembered that this series is complete in Disney Plus In the United States, however, for some reason they decided that this content was not going to Latam.

Now, Star Plus will not only feed on The Simpson or How i met your mother (which is now the Friends Disney), will also be The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, Modern Family, Lost, Prison Break, The X Files and many more. When will it be available? As of August 31.

In the animations section you can also enjoy Family guy, American Dad!, Futurama, Bob’s burgers, Duncanville Y Solar Opposites. These proposals will surely make Star Plus a proposal that many will want to follow.

Star Plus comes with many FOX movies that are not on Disney Plus

Yes OK Deadpool belongs to the universe of Marvel, does not appear in the catalog of Disney Plus. Where is it going to be? On Star Plus. The films of the loudmouth mercenary, as well as other franchises such as Alien, Tough to Kill, Logan or the Planet of the Apes will be on this streaming service.

On the other hand, and because the laws of some countries in the region require it, there will be content made in Latin America that someone might want to see at home if you hire the service of Star Plus.

An addition that provides an important value to this service is that it is accompanied by ESPN And that translates into live games of soccer, baseball, and a bit of everything. To that we must add original programs and other options. We will see how this service does, which does not live separately from Disney Plus in other countries.

