In 2020, almost a month after the premiere of Disney Plus in Latin America, ‘The House of the Mouse’ announced that it had planned the arrival in our region of another service from its portfolio. This, compared to the one already mentioned, will give access to adult content.

Star Plus It is the new brand that Peru and the rest of Latin American countries will see in 2021, as announced on December 10 at Disney Investors Day.

What is Star Plus and what content will it have?

Since the launch of Disney Plus, users shared on social networks the lack of titles it handles. Seasons of The Simpsons or Family Guy weren’t included in the streaming being intended for a larger audience.

This would be the reason for the arrival of Star Plus, a service that will host the company’s most adult content, mainly due to purchases from Fox and ESPN.

Star Plus release date

Streaming service becomes one more alternative in the market. Photo: Star +

Through a statement, It was reported that Star Plus will be launched in Latin America on August 31, 2021 .

What will we see in Star Plus?

At the moment it has been confirmed that ESPN programs, such as live events of the most important leagues and sports shows, will be available. On the other hand, series, animated comedies, films, documentaries and original Star productions (regional and international) will also be able to be seen. These are some of the stories:

This is us

The walking dead

American horror story

Pose

Outlander

Grey’s anatomy

24

Homeland

Modern family

Lost

How I met your mother

The X files

The Simpson

Family guy

American dad

Futurama

Deadpool

Prison break.