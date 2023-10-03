The ultimate sacrifice for the sport or simply incomprehensible? Fiji Islands star Josua Tuisova has chosen a crucial Rugby World Cup group stage match over the funeral of his seven-year-old son. He can qualify for the quarter-finals against England on Sunday and has decided not to leave the tournament.
Sports editorial
