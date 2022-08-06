I know everything about itAlmost 860,000 viewers last night saw how star player Ace caused disbelief at presenter Ruben Nicolai by taking the top prize in the RTL 4 quiz. I know everything about it . Despite multiple betting, the calm candidate played a clear final and took the money from all the other participants. ,,I have to call Peter van der Vorst”, said Nicolai.

In the daily quiz, the summer replacement of Good times Bad Times, five candidates compete for a money pot that can amount to thousands of euros. Some of the questions are about the specialties of the participants, in Ace’s case the Dutch kitchen.

Whoever makes the best first round will play the final as a 'spot player' alongside Nicolai. After that, the spot player must designate at least one opponent, in the hope that he or she has answered fewer questions correctly. If so, the spot player takes his money. If the opponent did better, he gets the knacks.

Ace was already a spot player earlier this week and collected more than 2000 euros, but decided not to go home yet. It’s not often that someone becomes a spotter twice, but Ace pulled it off last night. On Friday, every good question is worth twice as much money.

Attack on the budget

,,This could turn out to be a very expensive broadcast for us”, Nicolai said in advance. ,,I have to call Peter van der Vorst later”, he joked to the RTL boss. Nicholas was right. Halfway through the game, Ace already had more than 4000 euros on the counter, a high amount for this quiz. “You are an attack on the budget,” Nicolai said. “But it’s fun.”

In the final, Ace did not know several answers and had to guess. Sometimes he thought logically, other times he followed the simple tactic of fellow candidate Marissa: no idea, then answer B. If he got all seven questions right, he didn't have to point out anyone and he would "financially undress" everyone, like Nicholas always says. "Then all the money in the whole studio is yours."

That’s how it happened. Ace’s opponents were each left with 0 euros, while he cashed 8000 euros. You rarely see such an amount in the RTL quiz. ,,Incredible. Unbelievable” cried Nicolai. ,,You did this incredibly well.” What is he going to spend the money on? ,,I promised to take a good friend in the family to dinner,” said Ace. ,,You can take more with you,” Nicolai replied. “And I have friends of mine in America, I’m going to visit there too.”

I know everything about it is in fifth place with 857,000 viewers in the viewing figure top 25 of the KijkOnderzoek Foundation. In the first place, as almost always, is the NOS News from 8 p.m. (1.5 million viewers). Last week, ‘modern witch’ Demelza was the most notable player, when she took revenge after a painful defeat and then went wrong again.

