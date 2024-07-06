Actress Daria Sagalova sues the management of the Theatre on Melnikova

Russian actress, star of the TV series “Happy Together” Daria Sagalova filed a lawsuit against the management of a Moscow theater. This was reported by Shot.

According to the publication, the actress signed a lease agreement with the Theatre on Melnikova to hold an event for her children’s studio at the end of May. According to Sagalova, during the concert, the venue’s accountant began calling her assistants and husband asking them to transfer another 100 thousand rubles for the rent. As a result, the artist’s husband transferred this amount without coordinating the expenses with his wife, since she could not answer the phone.

According to Sagalova, she paid the full cost in advance and owed nothing. The actress accused the theater of deception and filed a lawsuit demanding that its management be held accountable for fraud.

