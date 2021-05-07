The star of the series “Streets of Broken Lights” Alexander Lykov, who played the role of Captain Kazantsev, in an interview with “Evening Moscow” said that he had lost three loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Lykov, he suffered the pandemic rather hard. “Because of the virus, we lost three close people in a row – our caretaker, my father’s wife, died, and we buried my wife’s mother. My daughter and her family were still very ill. But we pulled ourselves together and dealt with this situation, ”the artist shared.

Lykov said that he and his family “looked at each other and remembered what our grandmothers went through.” “My one raised a child. Another generally carried bread in times of famine, although it was forbidden even to collect spikelets from the field. There was a terrible situation in the Kuban then, ”the actor explained.

He noted that the grandmothers were “worn out”, but set an example for their grandchildren. “So what is it to us? We didn’t sit under the bombing, we didn’t hide from the Nazis in the basements … So we still have nothing to do with the situation, ”Lykov concluded.

Earlier it became known that the theater and film actor Dmitry Chernykh died at the age of 59 after being infected with coronavirus.