Gay polyamorous musician and former tiger owner Joe Exotic, star of the Netflix documentary series The King of the Tigers, has announced a life-threatening diagnosis and asked for a prison amnesty. He revealed details in Twitter…

Exotic said that due to the results of recent medical tests, he suspects that he has prostate cancer. “The prison allowed additional tests to be carried out to confirm the stage of the disease. My body is exhausted, I have lost a lot of weight, my mouth is full of ulcers, I vomit more often than I eat, ”the prisoner shared.

Joe Exotic (née Joe Schreibfogel) was previously the owner of a private zoo with tigers. In January 2020, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiring a hitman for the contract murder of animal rights activist Carol Baskin.