Boris Palmer had something to do with the Star of David before. It was during the corona pandemic and it was about wristbands that people who were tested received as a day ticket in Tübingen. The star was posted numerous times on Palmer’s Facebook page, with the note that the bracelet was a precursor to the Jewish star. Palmer strongly criticized this. He wrote: “Jews were systematically murdered by the Nazis.” Using a Star of David to defame testing or vaccination would not occur to anyone “who is serious about our history or how I lost relatives in the Holocaust.” One can expect, Palmer said, that people wouldn’t abuse the Holocaust in such shabby ways.

Palmer was undoubtedly right. And yet he himself used the Star of David. Although he knows exactly how shabby it is – and that such comparisons remove oneself from democratic discourse. Because he had also correctly stated that in view of the Judenstern posts on his Facebook page: Playing down the Holocaust in such a way is only conceivable in one milieu. It is the milieu in which one wants to push the boundaries of what can be said, in which the Holocaust is just bird shit, in which victims are made into perpetrators and perpetrators into victims, and in which black people are considered “Negroes”.

Ideological blinkers

But if Palmer was aware of this, why did he still do it? The video of the scene is like a symbol for the excitement and indignation with which people are verbally hitting each other more and more often in this country. On one side are demonstrators foaming at the mouth, yelling “Nazis out” and harassing pretty much anyone who publicly opposes cancel culture and exaggerated political correctness. On the other side is Palmer, who insists on the word “Negro” of all things and finally accuses the Nazi-out roarers themselves of Nazi methods. madness on both sides. The mind falls by the wayside.

Palmer isn’t a Nazi, of course. Anyone who claims that has no idea about Palmer and no idea about Nazis. Palmer’s not a dork either. And precisely because that’s the case, he shouldn’t have gotten so carried away when hatred is shouted at him from the left again. He should have seen it as an incentive to continue fighting the abuses that he has repeatedly pointed out. These grievances are actually there, even if many Greens and Leftists do not want to admit it, but continue to wear ideological blinkers and unceremoniously label critics as racists. It’s that simple. The word Pasha is enough.







A fire wall to the AfD

Palmer rightly addressed the mistakes in migration policy early on and warned that we just can’t do it like that. He called for a refugee realism, starting with the realization that one cannot help everyone, to clearly naming the problems, such as the increase in crime when many young, male and violent refugees come into the country in a short time. Palmer also criticized the ever-spreading identity politics for what they are: divisive and anti-democratic. And he also spoke out clearly against the last generation, which is trying to override the basic rules of coexistence with their actions, and warned against radicalization.

All these issues concern the people in the country. Many have the feeling that their fears are not being taken seriously by the parties, especially the governing parties SPD and Greens. Instead, renunciation is preached and the future of private households is played with, keyword: heating transition. In this situation, Palmer was a firewall to the AfD, populists and right-wing extremists: Citizens could find support in him without turning their backs on the democratic parties, as is happening more and more often. Incidentally, this also usually has nothing to do with being a Nazi, but much more with the feeling of not being taken seriously.

However, with the grotesque fixation on the word “Negro” and with the comparison to the Jewish star, Palmer has placed himself in the same ranks as Sarrazin and Maassen. He has crossed the line – made a mistake, as he himself admitted, and fatally made it even harder with that mistake for those who think like him on migration politics or identity politics. What’s frightening is that even a seasoned and intelligent politician was not immune to being swept up in the outrage—to the point of devoid of meaningless yelling about foolishly calling oneself Nazis. Every argument and every necessary debate is lost. And in the end, among the many supposed Nazis, at some point you no longer recognize the real ones.