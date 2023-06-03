British TV star Phil Schofield (61) has done wrong things, but remains a human being and must be left alone before things go wrong for him. That is what several TV celebrities say after the big BBC interview, in which he said he is still alive thanks to his daughters. The mother of the deceased presenter Caroline Flack is also concerned.

“You’ve had quite a week, how are you?” was BBC presenter Amol Rajan’s first question to Phil Schofield. His reply prompted the BBC to publish an explanation on its website. “Schofield, whom I had never met, started a few moments after we became acquainted with suicide,” Rajan writes in it.

Schofield said that his two daughters never let him out of sight and that without their support he wouldn’t be here anymore. As a journalist you then have two tasks, argues the BBC. Here is someone who has lied to everyone around him about an affair with a younger colleague and who must be held accountable. But you also take care of the acceptable well-being of someone who is having a very difficult time.

Talking about suicidal thoughts can be done anonymously: chat via 113.nlcall 113 or call free 0800-0113.

,,Do you feel strong enough to do this interview?” Rajan asked. ,,Yes, I have to”, replied Schofield. He was mainly asked about the facts: how old was the man with whom he had an affair when he met him (15 years), how old when they had sexual contact (20 years) and who knew about it at This morningIt Coffee time of England (no one, to his knowledge). But those facts are not what stuck most. See also North Rhine-Westphalia: Verdi accepts agreement for university hospitals

“How much do you have to endure?”

Schofield, one of the country’s best-known presenters for decades, went from being a beloved TV face to a pariah in a short period of time. Last week he was on all the front pages of the tabloid press. Former colleagues went the extra mile every day. Schofield was no good and never had been good, was the tendency. He lost all his work and King Charles’s charity dropped him as ambassador.

What exactly happened around Phil Schofield? Also read: Star of British ‘Coffee Time’ lied about affair with colleague and has lost all his work

“You get to a point where you think: how much do you have to go through?” Schofield said in the BBC interview. “All those people who write all those things, do they ever realize that there is a real person on the other side?” He made a loaded comparison with Caroline Flack, known as the presenter of Loveisland.

She committed suicide in 2020 at the age of 40 and continued attention from the press was believed to have contributed to this. “I think I understand how she felt,” said Schofield. “I don’t see a future for me.” Flack’s mother Christine understands the comparison and is worried about the presenter, she said. See also Football You've hardly seen such an error from the goalkeeper before - the match was decided in a rare embarrassing way

Colleague in tears

The case is the talk of the day in England, so Schofield’s ‘own’ show This morning could not avoid showing images of the interview. Presenter Alison Hammond cried because of the suicide statements. There was a balanced conversation with two regular guests about the lack of humanity in the reporting.

“As a society we happily talk about the importance of mental health, but that can’t only apply to people who are on the right side of history,” concluded presenter Dermot O’Leary.

Presenter Caroline Flack in 2018. ©AFP



Lost everything

In other words: he was wrong, it is good that there will be an external investigation, but do not continue to destroy him as a person. That sentiment is widespread. “I hope they put it to rest now,” said Caroline Flack’s mother, Christine. “He lost his job, his world. I think that’s enough. That’s enough for one person.”

Even opinion leader Piers Morgan, normally the first to saw someone else’s chair legs, is done with it. “It’s time to stop mercilessly tackling a man who has lost everything and who is on the brink. He appears to have committed no crime and he is not a minister.’ That’s right: although the affair revolves around possible abuse of power and resembles MeToo cases such as with The Voice in the Netherlands, Schofield is not charged with a crime. Presenter Richard Bacon made the same call, as did actor Rupert Everett. See also Air transport Switzerland closed its airspace due to a computer failure

The boss of channel ITV, where This morning will soon have to answer for the situation and an earlier investigation into the affair during an interview with ministers. According to Caroline Flack’s mother, who also worked there, the channel has learned nothing from her death. Schofield’s former TV partner Holly Willoughby, with whom he is now said to be feuding, will return to the show on Monday after a holiday.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in This morning. ©ITV



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: