A logo seemingly pointing to an unannounced remaster of Square Enix’s sci-fi action-RPG sequel Star Ocean: The Second Story has been discovered on the publisher’s website.

The unassuming asset in question, found squirrelled away on Square Enix’s support site (and which you can Peruse at your leisure over on RPG Site), features a logo for a presumably unannounced title going by the name Star Ocean: The Second Story R.

While Square is yet to utter the name publicly, it’s not hard to conclude it references an unannounced remaster, given it uses the same naming convention as Star Ocean: First Departure R. That game, which released for Switch and PlayStation in 2019, was a remaster of 1998 PlayStation Portable game Star Ocean: First Departure (itself a remaster of the 1996 Super Famicom original), introducing the likes of difficulty rebalancing and new character art.

But assuming Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a fancied up edition of Square’s 1998 PlayStation game Star Ocean: The Second Story, the next question becomes which version? The game has already been re-released twice – once as a remaster for PSP in 2008 under the name Star Ocean: Second Evolution, which then released again PS3, PS4, and Vita in 2015 – so it’s hard to guess with any certainty exactly which Second Story R might use as its base.

So, all that’s left to do is wait until Square is ready to give Star Ocean: The Second Story R the formal reveal treatment. Unless it’s just a logo someone made up for fun on a dreary afternoon, in which case it’s unlikely we’ll hear more soon. Or ever.