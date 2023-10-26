SQUARE ENIX And Gemdrops have shared the launch trailer for STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY Rwhich will be available next time November 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

In STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R you can select the mode New Game+ from the title screen once you beat the game the first time. In this way it is possible to start a new game, keeping the objects and some aspects of the first game. You can use a save file with Claude or Sand as the protagonist and choose one of the two protagonists for the new game+.

A demo is already available on digital stores and it will also be possible to try the title at Lucca Comics & Games 2023 at the Nintendo stand.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R – Launch Trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu