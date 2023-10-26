Publisher Square Enix and development studio Gemdrops released the launch trailer of the action role-playing game Star Ocean: The Second Story R , which will be available starting November 2, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The video shows the final version of the game.

The trailer

The trailer comes with new details about the gameplay, especially the New Game+. The mode will be selectable from the title screen after defeating the last boss. It will allow you to replay while keeping all the items and other aspects of the finished game, while still being able to choose between Claude or Rena as the main character (so there is no need to reuse the same one).

What will be retained in the New Game+? The character level, SP/BP and skill level, all items, including key items (not related to the main story), all equipment and accessories, the friendship level of the characters and all encyclopedia entries . However, you will lose fast travel points, key items related to the main story, Psynard, Private Action, chests and more.

Before leaving you, we remind you that if you want, you can download the demo of Star Ocean: The Second Story R and use i rescues in the full version of the game, should you decide to purchase it.