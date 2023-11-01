Star Ocean: The Second Story R is receiving gods critics’ ratings truly excellent, signs of the excellent work done by Square Enix with this project, which could really breathe new life into the series, if the players also respond well.

The votes

Let’s see thelist of votes received from Star Ocean: The Second Story A:

Multiplayer.it – ​​8.5 / 10

Press Start – 9.5 / 10

RPG Fan – 92%

Destructoid – 9/10

Wccftech – 9 / 10

Atomix – 90 / 100

Nintendo Life – 9 / 10

Digital Chumps – 9/10

PSX Brasil – 90 / 100

Siliconera – 9 / 10

Hey Poor Player – 4.5 / 5

Final Weapon – 4.5 / 5

CGMagazine – 8.5 / 10

Checkpoint Gaming – 8.5 / 10

GameSpot – 8/10

Push Square – 8 / 10

Spaziogames – 8 / 10

Kakuchopurei – 80 / 100

Sirus Gaming – 8/10

GamingTrend – 70 / 100

As you can see, i judgments they are mostly 8+ and 9+, a sign that everyone liked it, some more, some less. In general, the excellent work done to modernize the classic game is praised and it is defined as the best way to enjoy one of the best Star Oceans ever.

The only review that goes a little against the trend is that of David Flynn of Gaming Trend, who talks about a title that lacks finishes, especially in the final part. In any case, the final rating is a clear seven, meaning Star Ocean: The Second Story R is considered a good title, despite the alleged defects reported.