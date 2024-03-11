The development team of Star Ocean: The Second Story R he is very satisfied with the most 2,000 reviews received from the game on Steamof which 96% were positive, with only the remaining 4% negative reviews.

Additionally, the numbers for the latest Star Ocean have continued to grow over the months, as 1,000 reviews date back to its launch month (it's available November 2, 2023).

The result is truly excellent for the Star Ocean series, which has never been so well received in the Valve's digital store.