The development team of Star Ocean: The Second Story R he is very satisfied with the most 2,000 reviews received from the game on Steamof which 96% were positive, with only the remaining 4% negative reviews.
Additionally, the numbers for the latest Star Ocean have continued to grow over the months, as 1,000 reviews date back to its launch month (it's available November 2, 2023).
The result is truly excellent for the Star Ocean series, which has never been so well received in the Valve's digital store.
So much satisfaction
The director of the game shared his satisfaction on social media, Yuichiro Kaitowho had already expressed a certain pride in the progress of Star Ocean: The Second Story R in the past.
At this point one wonders what the next project related to the Star Ocean series will be. Fans are calling for a remake of Star Ocean: Till the End of Time, but according to Kaito himself, nothing is set in stone. In the meantime, read our review of Star Ocean: The Second Story R for further details on this splendid Japanese role-playing game.
#Star #Ocean #Story #team #satisfied #reviews #Steam
Leave a Reply