Through this demo it is possible not only to try what this adventure offers but also to experience what its first hours offer, which are part of its final release.

As on other occasions, players will be able to transfer progress from the demo to the full game when it is available. Save data between generations may still be transferred to this title.

This applies to the PS4 version if players want to play on PS5. Now, how much does this demo include? Star Ocean The Second Story R? Well, nothing less than three cities and two dungeons with their bosses.

In this trial version it is still possible to choose between the two available protagonists, fight with three members in the team and enjoy unique features of Star Ocean The Second Story R.

In the latter case we refer to Assault Action and Break, which are part of the game mechanics. As we mentioned before, this title is a remake or reissue of the original that came out in 1998 that mixes 2D and 3D graphics to become 2.5D.

This is how in Star Ocean The Second Story R Players will navigate three-dimensional landscapes with characters in two-dimensional pixels.

As for its gameplay, it is a mix between classic and modern. Its musical section and soundtrack in general is renewed.

Those who reserve it physically or digitally will obtain a series of digital bonuses. This title promises to be a great experience for players.

