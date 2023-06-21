During Nintendo Direct of today SQUARE ENIX announced the remake for the second installment of the series Star Ocean. It’s about STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY Rwhich will come next November 2nd on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in physical and digital format, as well as on PC via Steam.

THE SECOND STORY R will be able to count on 2.5D graphics, which combine 2D characters in pixel art and 3D settings, keeping all the features that made the title special and adding new elements. Within the title it is possible to choose between two protagonists, Claude or Sand, and depending on our choice will change the perspective on events and recruitable characters in the party. Let’s see below the announcement trailer, while the official site is available at this link.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R – Announce Trailer

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R will be released on November 2, 2023 on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and PC (STEAM®). For more information, please visit: https://www.starocean2r.com Reimagined with a distinctive 2.5D aesthetic, combining 2D pixel art characters and 3D scenery, this remake includes all the features that made the original special, plus added new elements! In an endless sea of ​​stars, at the edge of the universe, two people who live in different worlds set out to save the planet Expel.

Choose your path and witness a changing destiny. – Fantasy and sci-fi meet with a unique graphic style

From perilous dungeons to bustling cities, the world of STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is depicted in a captivating 2.5D style that combines stunning 3D graphics with 2D pixel art characters. – Experience a story with two protagonists

Start your adventure with Claude or Rena. Depending on your choice, your perspective on events and recruitable allies will change. Get acquainted with party members through the Private Actions system, build bonds and unlock different endings. – Exciting and graphically spectacular battles!

Enjoy fast-paced combat and use new dynamics to strategically defeat your enemies.

Break through enemy defenses by continuously dealing damage and order your allies to take advantage of it with an Assault Action to deal serious damage.

Source: SQUARE ENIX