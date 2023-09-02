The video includes animated sequences with the protagonists Claude C. Kenny and Rena Lanford and the other main characters of the action RPG. In the background we find the la abbreviation “star” sung by Japanese musical duo SUIREN, consisting of singer Sui and keyboardist/arranger Ren.

Square Enix and the developers of Gemdrops have presented the opening movie of the remake Star Ocean: The Second Story R which you can view in the video below.

A great classic returns to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC

Star Ocean The Second Story R will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and PC from November 2, 2023.

This is the remake of the second Star Ocean, originally released in 1998. The game follows the adventures of two protagonists, Claude C. Kenny and Rena Lanford, who find themselves involved in an interplanetary war between two alien races. The game offers great freedom of choice to the player, who can explore different planets, recruit various characters, develop his skills and influence the ending of the story.

In addition to the polished graphics sector, the remake modernize part of the experience, introducing features such as fast travel or the ability to choose English or Japanese voice acting. If you want to know more, we refer you to our Star Ocean special The Second Story R.