













Star Ocean: The Second Story R receives an update that adds greater difficulty to the game









The Square Enix game Star Ocean: The Second Story R just received a new update which is 1.10 which adds a new difficulty mode, additional assault enemies and more when you finish the game.

It must be remembered that Star Ocean: The Second Story R It is the new version of the game of the same name that was released for the first time in 1998 on the original PlayStation and which was very well received by critics when it came out in 2023. Now, what is this update about?

The first thing you should know is that a mode called CAOS is coming which presents us with a new level of dynamic difficulty that makes the game have a new level of challenge.

On the other hand, you will also have the opportunity to face each of the Ten Sages individually when you finish the main story. Each Sage has a unique special attack.

You also get a unique jewel when you defeat each of the additional assault enemies. These allow the support of the Ten Sages to be counted within the assault action system.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R will have new extras to unlock

Some additional extras you will receive Star Ocean: The Second Story R They are a series of extra illustrations that appear when you complete certain events within the game.

You can see all this material in the illustrations of the characters unlocked from the title screen and also in the illustrations of the playable characters.

On the other hand, there is a collection of endings that you can see within a special menu on the game screen.

Likewise, you will see that there are new objects such as weapons, pieces of equipment and accessories for the characters. These items are available once you finish the main story. This also leads us to a New Game+.

There is a lot of material that gives replayability to Star Ocean: The Second Story R and surely many players will take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy this title again. You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

