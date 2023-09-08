













Star Ocean: The Second Story R recalls its origins and shows its anime-style intro | EarthGamer









This had its presentation at the ANIME Impulse OC that took place a few days ago. In the animation the two protagonists of this RPG appear, which are Claude and Rena. But they are not alone.

In addition to them, the allies that they will meet throughout their journey in Star Ocean: The Second Story R.

Their journey will lead them to face the greatest challenges. This intro is the work of the Yostar Pictures studio, which has worked on various anime.

We recommend: In what comes Rebirth, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is already here.

As for the music that can be heard is the theme ‘stella’, who wrote SUIREN. The latter is a talented musical duo made up of singer Sui and keyboardist/arranger Ren.

Fountain: Square Enix.

As such, ‘stella’ is the main melody Star Ocean: The Second Story R. This game is a remake or reissue of the original that came out in 1998 on the PlayStation.

Only this time it combines two-dimensional sprites with pixels and 3D polygonal models, resulting in a modern title with a nostalgic look.

Another renewed element is its gameplay and options, as well as its soundtrack that takes on new life.

Those players who pre-order Star Ocean: The Second Story R They will receive some gifts. These are the Pangalactic Federation Longsword, Forest Knuckles, a set of items to recover from, and the Sunrise Ring.

Fountain: Square Enix.

The items used for recovery are 20 Mixed Berries as well as 20 Resurrection Potions.

This attractive video game will be released on November 2, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Apart from Star Ocean: The Second Story R We have more information on video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)