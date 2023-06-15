Through the website of SQUARE ENIX Support Center the logo of STAR OCEAN: The Second Story Ra hypothetical remaster of the second chapter of the saga.

In the past SQUARE ENIX launched the remastered version of STAR OCEAN: First Departure on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with the title of STAR OCEAN: First Departure R and it seems more plausible than ever that this logo refers to a remaster really about to come out. The logo was promptly removed from the company’s servers.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Support Center Street Gematsu