Through the website of SQUARE ENIX Support Center the logo of STAR OCEAN: The Second Story Ra hypothetical remaster of the second chapter of the saga.
In the past SQUARE ENIX launched the remastered version of STAR OCEAN: First Departure on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with the title of STAR OCEAN: First Departure R and it seems more plausible than ever that this logo refers to a remaster really about to come out. The logo was promptly removed from the company’s servers.
Source: SQUARE ENIX Support Center Street Gematsu
#STAR #OCEAN #Story #probable #remaster
Leave a Reply