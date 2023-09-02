More than two months after the announcement of the remake STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY Rthat’s it SQUARE ENIX And Gemdrops they return to the office to spread the beautiful opening video of the game on the net. To act as a background to the beautiful animations we find Starthe song created by the Japanese musical duo SUIREN.

Coming out next November 2nd on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc through Steamthis remake will be able to count on graphics in 2.5D capable of combining 2D pixel art characters with 3D environments, adding new elements but at the same time maintaining the characteristics that made the title special in its original release.

Below you can view the opening movie of the game, while if you missed the announcement trailer and the first information released, we refer you to the appropriate news.

SQUARE ENIX HAS ANNOUNCED STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R

Pre-orders are available today on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and PC

MILAN (June 21, 2023) – Today Square Enix Ltd. announced that the beloved second installment of the STAR OCEAN series, STAR OCEAN® THE SECOND STORY™ will return with the title of STAR OCEAN® THE SECOND STORY R™. First released in 1998 in Japan on PlayStation®, STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R will be a 2.5D remake that will be released on November 2, 2023. This RPG will be available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5 (PS5®) and PlayStation®4 (PS4™), and also digitally on PC (STEAM®). Pre-orders are already open.

SQUARE ENIX showed STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R premiered with a trailer released today. The trailer showcases the game’s stunning new art direction, action gameplay, battles and never-before-seen character illustrations created by series veteran artist Yukihiro Kajimoto, as well as a rearranged soundtrack by original composer, Motoi Sakuraba.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R has a charming 2.5D style that combines beautiful 3D environment graphics with 2D pixel art characters, to offer a gaming experience between classic and modern. You will find some of the most characteristic elements of the original version alongside some great new features, such as fast-paced real-time combat, strategic battle dynamics and customizable party progress through a wide range of skills, including Cooking, Art, Metalworking and so on. 3 new difficulty levels have also been added, ‘EARTH’ for a relaxing adventure, ‘GALAXY’ for a rewarding challenge or ‘UNIVERSE’ if you’re brave enough to really put your skills to the test.

This epic story begins when Claude, a Federation officer, is fortuitously transported to a mystical planet. While searching for a way back home, he meets a girl who enlists him in a quest to save his people, as told by an ancient prophecy. You will begin your adventure with either Claude or Rena, and depending on your choice, your perspective on events and recruitable allies will change. You will be able to get to know party members better through the private action system, which will allow you to forge bonds and unlock different endings.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R will be released with English and Japanese lyrics and voiceovers, dubbed by the original cast members. There will also be subtitles available in Italian, French, German and Spanish via a game update at launch.

You can already pre-order physical standard editions of STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R for Nintendo Switch and PS5 & PS4 consoles, as well as the digital standard edition for PS5, PS4 and PC (STEAM) consoles. Pre-orders of the digital standard edition for Nintendo Switch will be available soon. Those who pre-order the game in physical or digital format will receive the following digital content as a bonus:

Longsword of the Pangalactic Federation

Forest brass knuckles

Ring of Dawn

Healing Item Set (Berries x20 + Resurrection Potion x20)

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R COLLECTOR’S EDITION is a special set available in limited quantities for both new players and longtime fans of this great classic.

SET CONTENTS*:

Standard edition of STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R;

Items featured in the Collector’s Edition:

Original soundtrack by STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R;

Art book by STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R;

Collector’s box with mini acrylic pedestals by STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R.

*This set is exclusive to the SQUARE ENIX Store.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R will be released on November 2, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and PC (STEAM). For more information, visit: https://square-enix-games.com

About the STAR OCEAN series

The STAR OCEAN series, developed by tri-Ace Inc. and published by SQUARE ENIX, is a long-running multi-chapter RPG series that celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021. The series is known for its thrilling gameplay , its epic stories, its diverse cast of characters and also its innovative approach to action battles. In 2019, an HD remastered version of the first chapter of the series was released, STAR OCEAN First Departure R, for Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4, which offers fans from all over the world the possibility to play this classic title with updated graphics and audio and various general improvements. In 2022 the sixth chapter of the series was released, STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE, which offers a new gaming experience for both longtime fans and new players. The beloved second installment in the STAR OCEAN series returns as a 2.5D remake with STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY Rwhich is scheduled for release on November 2, 2023.