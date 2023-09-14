SQUARE ENIX has announced that a demo for the highly anticipated is available from today STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R. We will be able to download this trial version on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Thanks to it we will be able to experiment the first few hours of the gameit will also be possible to maintain the progress made by transferring demo saves within the full game. Furthermore on Sony home consoles the saves will be cross-genwe will therefore be able to start the game on PS4 and continue playing on PS5.

Before leaving you with a new trailer I remind you that STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R it will be available starting next year November 2. Good vision!

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R DEMO IS AVAILABLE The game’s prologue is now available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and PC (via STEAM®) Milan, 14 September 2023 – SQUARE ENIX® today released a playable demo of its upcoming title STAR OCEAN™ THE SECOND STORY R™. In the demo, players will be able to begin their adventure and experience the first hours of the game, the full version of which will be available from November 2, 2023. Progress made in the demo will be transferable to the full game upon its release. Cross-gen saves will allow PlayStation 4 players to continue the adventure on PlayStation 5 with the same save. To watch the gameplay trailer for STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, visit: https://youtu.be/SJk7Che9-rA The demo will include three cities, two dungeons and two bosses, offering an in-depth preview of the first few hours of the game with protagonist choice, fights with three party members and new features such as “Assault Actions” and “Interruptions”. For more information on the STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R demo, visit: https://weblet.square-enix.com/geojmp.php?d=BLOG&l=STAR-OCEAN-SECOND-STORY-R-DEMO STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, a 2.5D remake of the 1998 second installment of the popular RPG series STAR OCEAN, combines fascinating 3D scenarios with 2D pixel art characters, offering an experience that is both nostalgic and modern. Rearranged soundtrack, new difficulty settings, several gameplay improvements and more revitalize beloved features of the original game, such as fast-paced combat, a deep skill system and Private Actions, which allow you to strengthen bonds with party members and unlock different endings. Pre-orders for the standard physical and digital editions are available. Pre-order to get the following digital content: Longsword of the Pangalactic Federation

Forest brass knuckles Early purchase bonus: Ring of Dawn

Healing Item Set (Berries x20 + Resurrection Potion x20) Who will purchase the game during the early purchase bonus period he will be able to obtain an accessory that can be used by all controllable characters and two types of healing objects. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS5™, PS4™ and PC (via STEAM) on November 2, 2023. For more information, visit: https://square-enix-games.com * Anyone who purchases the game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation by 11.59pm on November 16, 2023 will be eligible to acquire the early purchase bonuses. *

Those who purchase the game on Steam before 16:59 GMT on 16 November 2023 will be eligible to acquire the early purchase bonuses. Source: